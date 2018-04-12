Jmp Group Llc Acquires 2,284 Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc purchased 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $23,388.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 7,019 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $72,365.89.

On Wednesday, April 4th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 2,284 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $23,388.16.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,927 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $19,809.56.

On Monday, April 2nd, Jmp Group Llc purchased 5,627 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $58,014.37.

On Monday, March 26th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,550 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $16,538.50.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Jmp Group Llc purchased 3,680 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $38,566.40.

On Monday, March 19th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,603 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $16,847.53.

On Friday, March 16th, Jmp Group Llc purchased 1,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.77 per share, with a total value of $16,155.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 1,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $13,651.02.

On Wednesday, March 14th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 3,257 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $35,436.16.

NASDAQ:HCAP opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.38, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.73%. research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is presently 89.06%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.54% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $12.00 price objective on Harvest Capital Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Harvest Capital Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/jmp-group-llc-acquires-2284-shares-of-harvest-capital-credit-corp-hcap-stock.html.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.