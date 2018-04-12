JobsCoin (JOBS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One JobsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JobsCoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. JobsCoin has a total market capitalization of $24,694.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00084900 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016338 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001786 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000056 BTC.

JobsCoin Profile

JobsCoin (CRYPTO:JOBS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin. The official website for JobsCoin is jobscoin.us.

JobsCoin Coin Trading

JobsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase JobsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JobsCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JobsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

