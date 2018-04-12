John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.67 Million

Brokerages expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) to post sales of $373.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $368.20 million. John Bean Technologies reported sales of $344.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $373.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.35 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo set a $130.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,813,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,705,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,458,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,646,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,210,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter.

JBT stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 126,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,846.10, a PE ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.81%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) is a technology solutions provider to the segments of the food and beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. It operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures and services technologically food processing systems used for fruit juice production, frozen food production, in-container food production, automated systems and convenience food preparation by the food industry.

