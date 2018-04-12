John Francis Cogan Sells 5,833 Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $467,164.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,420.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $434,383.51.

On Friday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $437,591.66.

On Monday, March 12th, John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $472,064.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $96,224.13, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,217,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $908,803,000 after buying an additional 5,205,983 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,910,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,119,000 after buying an additional 5,026,015 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,927,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,233,000 after buying an additional 3,434,450 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5,461.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,317,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,675,000 after buying an additional 3,257,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,054,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,679,000 after buying an additional 3,148,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Vetr downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.02 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/john-francis-cogan-sells-5833-shares-of-gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.