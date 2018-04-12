Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington Sells 15,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 416,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,659. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $241.59, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of -0.85.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Athersys had a negative return on equity of 123.22% and a negative net margin of 869.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 33,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 366,572 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54,650 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 264,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

