Johnson Controls International (JCI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Johnson Controls International earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.9132122163176 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.21. 4,674,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,948,545. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31,228.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $537,858.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

