Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.43. 4,559,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,647. The stock has a market cap of $349,448.00, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fruth Investment Management Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-sold-by-fruth-investment-management-updated-updated-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.