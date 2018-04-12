Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 5th. The brokerage currently has $146.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in the second half of 2017 backed by higher sales in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. J&J’s shares have outformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Estimates have risen slightly ahead of Q1 results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $124.55 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,913,779. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $349,448.00, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/johnson-johnson-jnj-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.