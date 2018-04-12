Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in the second half of 2017 backed by higher sales in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. J&J’s shares have outformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on JNJ. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

JNJ opened at $129.63 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $347,382.16, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 286,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 265,518 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

