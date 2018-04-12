PayPoint (LON:PAY) Insider Sells £2,982.84 in Stock

PayPoint (LON:PAY) insider Jon Marchant sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 804 ($11.36), for a total transaction of £2,982.84 ($4,216.03).

Jon Marchant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Jon Marchant purchased 15 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 830 ($11.73) per share, with a total value of £124.50 ($175.97).

Shares of LON:PAY traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 802 ($11.34). 30,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,880. PayPoint has a 1-year low of GBX 762 ($10.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,098 ($15.52).

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($13.85) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,162 ($16.42) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,085 ($15.34).

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/jon-marchant-sells-371-shares-of-paypoint-plc-pay-stock-updated-updated-updated.html.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, and North America. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobile, e-money vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery services; and retail services comprising ATM, payment cards, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, receipt advertising, and charges for failed direct debits, as well as other transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.