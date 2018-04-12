Insider Selling: Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $700,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $325.08. 573,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,172. Regeneron has a 1-year low of $313.53 and a 1-year high of $543.55. The stock has a market cap of $35,328.60, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regeneron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron from $540.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $388.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Regeneron in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Regeneron during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,136,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron during the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron by 695.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

