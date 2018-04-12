JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Carrefour (CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($24.69) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CA. Societe Generale set a €18.00 ($22.22) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs set a €16.20 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.00 ($22.22).

CA opened at €16.94 ($20.91) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($20.14) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($29.23).

Carrefour Company Profile

Carrefour SA is a France-based company that is primarily engaged in retail distribution sector. The Company operates a network of hypermarkets, supermarkets, hard discount stores, convenience stores and cash-and-carry outlets and offers e-commerce services. The Company’s hypermarkets named Carrefour offer a range of food and non-food products.

