JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €21.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €21.00 ($25.93) price target from JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($29.01) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs set a €24.60 ($30.37) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Societe Generale set a €22.90 ($28.27) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS set a €24.80 ($30.62) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €21.20 ($26.17).

Shares of RWE stock traded up €0.59 ($0.73) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €20.70 ($25.56). 6,205,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($17.72) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($28.74).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/jpmorgan-chase-21-00-price-target-for-rwe-rwe-updated-updated-updated.html.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.