JPMorgan Chase Cuts Gem Diamonds (GEMD) Price Target to GBX 90

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 100 ($1.41) to GBX 90 ($1.27) in a report issued on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 71 ($1.00) to GBX 60 ($0.85) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gem Diamonds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 109.57 ($1.55).

GEMD opened at GBX 90.30 ($1.28) on Monday. Gem Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 66 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.75 ($1.62).

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company owns 70% interest in the Let?eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

