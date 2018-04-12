JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s 3rd Largest Position

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase makes up about 2.4% of Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase by 517.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,553,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 9,301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,351,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,456,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,887,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,839,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,769,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $113.47. 6,990,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,945,238. The stock has a market cap of $386,129.72, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut JPMorgan Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.51.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Scher sold 26,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $3,009,259.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

