JPMorgan Chase Lowers Pandora Media (P) Price Target to $7.00

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet radio service’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Vetr lowered Pandora Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.06 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Pandora Media in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pandora Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of P opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $1,208.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.58. Pandora Media has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.79 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 111.95% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts expect that Pandora Media will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, CRO John Trimble sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $64,383.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Gerbitz sold 10,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $51,384.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 510,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,099.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,497 shares of company stock worth $230,670. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of P. EastBay Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth $29,127,000. Price Michael F raised its position in shares of Pandora Media by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Price Michael F now owns 335,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Pandora Media by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,256,191 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 571,500 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pandora Media by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,021,135 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 25,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Pandora Media by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,000,000 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $77,120,000 after buying an additional 8,947,201 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase Lowers Pandora Media (P) Price Target to $7.00” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/jpmorgan-chase-lowers-pandora-media-p-price-target-to-7-00.html.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.