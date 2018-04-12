JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (STM)

JPMorgan Chase set a €23.00 ($28.40) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS set a €15.50 ($19.14) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs set a €20.50 ($25.31) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.27 ($25.02).

STM stock opened at €19.87 ($24.53) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($15.31) and a one year high of €21.45 ($26.48).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

