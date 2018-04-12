JPMorgan Chase Trims Gold Fields (GFI) Target Price to $6.31

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase from $7.06 to $6.31 in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gold Fields from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gold Fields from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.53.

GFI opened at $3.84 on Monday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,698,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after buying an additional 3,537,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Gold Fields by 932.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,751,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gold Fields by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,205,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,047,000 after buying an additional 1,577,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. The company holds interests in eight operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as mineral reserves of approximately 48 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 101 million ounces.

