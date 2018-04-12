JPMorgan Chase Trims Hochschild Mining (HOC) Target Price to GBX 195

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 215 ($3.04) to GBX 195 ($2.76) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HOC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hochschild Mining to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.67) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 230 ($3.25) to GBX 210 ($2.97) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.32) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

HOC stock opened at GBX 198.90 ($2.81) on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 337.60 ($4.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc is engaged in mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It has approximately three operating mines (Arcata, Pallancata and Inmaculada) located in southern Peru and approximately one operating mine (San Jose) located in Argentina. Its segments include Arcata, Pallancata, San Jose, Inmaculada, Exploration and Other.

