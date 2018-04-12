Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 384,329 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $5,452,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,979,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,911,000 after purchasing an additional 266,089 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 712,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,271,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Juniper Networks by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,581,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $102,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,295 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $283,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $261,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,746.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,709. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8,284.54, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $30.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.61.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

