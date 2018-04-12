Critical Comparison: Aerohive Networks (HIVE) and Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) and Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Juniper Networks and Aerohive Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.03 billion 1.70 $306.20 million $1.73 14.40 Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.41 -$22.92 million ($0.41) -9.68

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Aerohive Networks. Aerohive Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Juniper Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Juniper Networks pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aerohive Networks does not pay a dividend. Juniper Networks pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Juniper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Juniper Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Aerohive Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 6.26% 13.34% 6.83% Aerohive Networks -14.99% -94.14% -16.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Juniper Networks and Aerohive Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 2 17 8 0 2.22 Aerohive Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Juniper Networks currently has a consensus target price of $28.58, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Aerohive Networks has a consensus target price of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 54.28%. Given Aerohive Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Juniper Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Juniper Networks has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Aerohive Networks on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company sells its high-performance network products and service offerings across routing, switching and security. Its products address network requirements for global service providers, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The Company offers its customers various services, including technical support, professional services, education and training programs. The Company’s Junos Platform enables its customers to expand network software into the application space, and deploy software clients to control delivery. The Junos Platform includes a range of products, such as Junos Operating System (OS) and Junos Space.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.