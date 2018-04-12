Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Insider Sells C$495,198.90 in Stock

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) insider Ron Joyce sold 86,877 shares of Just Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$495,198.90.

Ron Joyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Ron Joyce sold 300 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$1,725.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Ron Joyce sold 250,500 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$1,440,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 28th, Ron Joyce sold 232,900 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total value of C$1,313,556.00.

On Monday, March 26th, Ron Joyce sold 174,900 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$984,687.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Ron Joyce sold 167,100 shares of Just Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.70, for a total value of C$952,470.00.

JE traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.64. 38,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,473. Just Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$4.84 and a 52-week high of C$8.62.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.96. The firm had revenue of C$912.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JE. National Bank Financial raised Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC raised Just Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.50.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc (Just Energy) is an energy management solutions provider engaged in electricity, natural gas, solar and green energy. The Company’s segments include Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy. The Company operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, offering a range of energy products, including long-term fixed-price, variable rate and flat bill programs; home energy management services, including smart thermostats and tools to manage energy use at the appliance level, and residential solar panel installations.

