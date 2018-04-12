K12 (LRN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Press coverage about K12 (NYSE:LRN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. K12 earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4757936215618 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

LRN stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 160,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,063. K12 has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.00, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.92 million. K12 had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. K12’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K12 news, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $106,732.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools.

