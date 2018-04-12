FinnCap Increases K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Price Target to GBX 250

K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) had its price target lifted by FinnCap from GBX 220 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

LON:KBT remained flat at $GBX 172.50 ($2.44) during midday trading on Tuesday. 149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,096. K3 Business Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 140 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

K3 Business Technology Group Company Profile

K3 Business Technology Group plc is a provider of integrated business solutions. The Company’s business solutions encompass Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, Business Intelligence and e-commerce, hosting and managed services to the supply chain sector.

