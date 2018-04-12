K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. Societe Generale set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. equinet set a €24.40 ($30.12) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($32.10) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS set a €18.80 ($23.21) target price on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. K&S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €23.07 ($28.48).

K&S stock traded down €0.27 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €23.60 ($29.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a twelve month low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a twelve month high of €24.74 ($30.54).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

