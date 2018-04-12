Kadmon Co. (KDMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Co. (NYSE:KDMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.23). Kadmon reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Kadmon to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “positive” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Kadmon in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE KDMN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,367. The company has a market cap of $331.88, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.97. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 673.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 1,611,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,403,397 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 3,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 443,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 429,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 293,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics within autoimmune and fibrotic, oncology, and genetic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including those indicated for the management of rare diseases.

