Karbo Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Karbo has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $10,738.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.29 or 0.02382520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00022579 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016805 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000535 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 5,670,330 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbowanec is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

