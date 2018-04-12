Karst Peak Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (HCM)

Karst Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (NASDAQ:HCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,205,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,524,000. Hutchison China MediTech makes up approximately 37.6% of Karst Peak Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karst Peak Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.91% of Hutchison China MediTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter worth about $273,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the fourth quarter worth about $66,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 85.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 186,170 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 157,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the fourth quarter worth about $10,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,344. Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $4,153.42, a PE ratio of -142.05 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

