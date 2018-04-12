Jefferies Group Comments on Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

KPTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

KPTI stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 949,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,701. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $633.57, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3163.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,422.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $40,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,242.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $952,625. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

