Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) a $18.00 Price Target

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) received a $18.00 price target from equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.78% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2018 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

The analysts wrote, “STORM Data. Top-line data from the STORM (Phase IIb) trial in penta- refractory multiple myeloma, which has been granted accelerated approval, are expected in late-April.””

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

KPTI traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,701. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $633.57, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3163.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $42,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,422.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $952,625 over the last ninety days. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

