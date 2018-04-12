Katherine Innes Ker Sells 1,740 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) insider Katherine Innes Ker sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 622 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £10,822.80 ($15,297.24).

Katherine Innes Ker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 5th, Katherine Innes Ker acquired 3,190 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 623 ($8.81) per share, for a total transaction of £19,873.70 ($28,090.04).

Shares of LON MAB1 opened at GBX 626 ($8.85) on Thursday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 358.25 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 668 ($9.44).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 1.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAB1. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($9.12) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

