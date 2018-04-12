Insider Selling: Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Sells 11,176 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 11,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $92,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 114,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,172. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 118.07%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTSO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 725,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 225,558 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its platform blood purification technology incorporating a proprietary adsorbent, porous polymer technology. Its principal product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

