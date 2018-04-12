Liberum Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a report released on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 460 ($6.50) target price on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KAZ Minerals to a sell rating and set a GBX 800 ($11.31) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($14.56) target price on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 653.75 ($9.24).

KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 894.40 ($12.64) on Monday. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.10 ($5.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.20 ($13.77).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/kaz-minerals-kaz-sell-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital.html.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.

