Keith J. Nelsen Sells 13,003 Shares of Best Buy (BBY) Stock

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 13,003 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $902,798.29. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 101,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,804.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

BBY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 2,537,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,965.66, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $78.59.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.37. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Best Buy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital set a $80.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,397 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 269,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 783,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 188,049 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 188,025 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

