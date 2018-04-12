Keller Group’s (KLR) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have a GBX 1,055 ($14.91) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLR. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($21.20) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 925 ($13.07) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

LON:KLR traded up GBX 39 ($0.55) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 985 ($13.92). The company had a trading volume of 211,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,870. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($11.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,072 ($15.15).

In other news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 943 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £84,870 ($119,957.60).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/keller-groups-klr-add-rating-reiterated-at-peel-hunt-updated-updated.html.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhances target areas in the ground and control groundwater flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.