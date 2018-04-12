Kellogg’s (K) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s cost savings from its Project K and ZBB have been supporting renovation, innovation, brand support and margins. Kellogg remains on track to achieve its 2018 profit-margin goal of 18%. In order to improve its sales performance, the company is investing in brand building such as digital media, consumer promotions and traditional advertising. It is also investing in in-store capabilities like increasing the sales forces of its struggling businesses — cereals and snacks. Kellogg is also channeling funds toward product and packaging innovation as well as reformulation of many existing products to keep up with the rapidly changing views of consumers regarding health and wellness. Although cost savings are providing support for margin expansion, a weak top line is limiting Kellogg’s ability to leverage it. Meanwhile, its shares have outperformed industry in the past year and estimates are trending upward over the last 60 days.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg’s in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg’s from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Kellogg’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Kellogg’s from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.53.

NYSE:K traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $62.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,280. The firm has a market cap of $21,996.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. Kellogg’s has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $74.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Kellogg’s (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Kellogg’s had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 70.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Kellogg’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg’s will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $14,241,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Banati sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $188,072.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 623,763 shares of company stock valued at $42,787,777. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,334 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 6,576.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,475,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,290,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,264 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,236,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,996,000 after purchasing an additional 180,047 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Kellogg’s (K) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/kellogg-k-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated-updated.html.

Kellogg’s Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kellogg’s (K)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.