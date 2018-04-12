Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 360 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,537 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.0% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $184.65 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80,922.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.39.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $580,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,770.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total transaction of $3,150,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,572.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,659 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,694. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

