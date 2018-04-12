Insider Buying: Biffa (BIFF) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Biffa (LON:BIFF) insider Ken Lever bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £51,500 ($72,791.52).

Biffa stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.89) on Thursday. Biffa has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.75).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIFF shares. Peel Hunt downgraded Biffa to an “add” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.53) in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.45) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($4.24) to GBX 250 ($3.53) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered Biffa to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.39) to GBX 220 ($3.11) in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($4.10) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 260.83 ($3.69).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ken-lever-acquires-25000-shares-of-biffa-plc-biff-stock-updated.html.

Biffa Company Profile

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.