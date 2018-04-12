Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kennametal by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 117,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kennametal by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 229,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 440,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,998. The stock has a market cap of $3,401.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.01. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.78 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a supplier of tooling, engineered components and materials consumed in production processes. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment generally serves customers that operate in industrial end markets, such as transportation, general engineering, aerospace and defense.

