Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €430.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($530.86) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS set a €415.00 ($512.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($555.56) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale set a €457.00 ($564.20) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group set a €465.00 ($574.07) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €430.00 ($530.86) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €437.00 ($539.51).

Shares of KER traded down €4.60 ($5.68) on Wednesday, reaching €381.90 ($471.48). 283,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($515.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

