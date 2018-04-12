Zacks Investment Research Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Sell

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, not lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given a rising rate environment and improving loan and deposit balances. However, persistently increasing expenses owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. Further, the company's significant exposure toward risky loan portfolios remains a major cause of concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,354.58, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $527,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,175,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,548. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,045,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123,113 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in KeyCorp by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,100,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,904,000 after buying an additional 4,850,008 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in KeyCorp by 24,671.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,948,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,473,000 after buying an additional 2,960,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in KeyCorp by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,944,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,443,000 after buying an additional 2,497,702 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,676,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

