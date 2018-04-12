Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KeyCorp (KEY) Share Price

News coverage about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KeyCorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2224963365775 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,952. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20,821.29, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert A. Deangelis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $527,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,175,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,548 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect KeyCorp (KEY) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/keycorp-key-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-10-updated-updated.html.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.