Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) “Sector Weight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Goldman Sachs set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.11.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185,868.14, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Oracle has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $2,310,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,250 shares of company stock worth $99,315,438 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,977 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,110,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,206,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,015,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) “Sector Weight” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/keycorp-reiterates-sector-weight-rating-for-oracle-orcl-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.