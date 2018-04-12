Kforce (KFRC) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kforce earned a news sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.375565441543 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $727.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Kforce has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 15,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $392,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $1,239,208. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

