KickCoin (KICK) Price Hits $0.0763 on Major Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, YoBit, EtherDelta and Mercatox. KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $34.82 million and $1.14 million worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007791 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003006 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00836745 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012660 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00165519 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 489,714,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,071,940 tokens. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickCoin is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICKICO platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICKICO takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickCoin can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta, YoBit, Gate.io and Exmo. It is not presently possible to buy KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

