Kimball Electronics (KE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Media headlines about Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kimball Electronics earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.0711301852438 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ KE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.96. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $258.15 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services.

