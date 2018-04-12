Contrasting Kimball International (KBAL) & Its Peers

Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Kimball International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kimball International and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimball International Competitors 44 213 254 17 2.46

As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 21.82%. Given Kimball International’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimball International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimball International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $669.93 million $37.50 million N/A Kimball International Competitors $1.21 billion $61.80 million 18.14

Kimball International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kimball International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.7% of Kimball International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 45.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kimball International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01% Kimball International Competitors 3.26% 44.46% 6.78%

Risk and Volatility

Kimball International has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimball International’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimball International competitors beat Kimball International on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

