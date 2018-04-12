Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has been gaining from its solid cost-saving efforts. While the company has long been benefiting from its FORCE program, it also unveiled a 2018 Global Restructuring Program, which marks its biggest restructuring in a while. The plan is likely to enhance the company’s underlying profitability, help it compete better and provide flexibility to undertake growth-oriented investments. We believe that such efforts are likely to provide cushion to the stock, which declined in the past six months, while it fared better than the industry. Also, these factors fueled Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter of 2017, wherein results gained from cost-savings, lower tax and higher sales at most units. However, input cost inflation has been a concern for a while and is also likely to persist in 2018. Further the company has been struggling with softness in its North American segment and persistent challenges in the diaper category.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $119.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.63.

NYSE:KMB opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,002.54, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 427.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,037,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,549 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 384,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 213,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

