Kinder Morgan (KMI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. UBS reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.07.

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,311.61, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares in the company, valued at $284,738.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,648,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,594 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,456,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,801,000 after buying an additional 5,574,481 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 4,939,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,263,000 after buying an additional 2,546,130 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,772,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,372,000 after buying an additional 2,154,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 17.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,950,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after buying an additional 2,048,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

