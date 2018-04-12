Kion Group (KGX) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KGX. Jefferies Group set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Citigroup set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. UBS set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €76.56 ($94.52).

Kion Group stock opened at €76.50 ($94.44) on Thursday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($71.44) and a one year high of €81.82 ($101.01).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services. The company provides diesel and LPG gas forklift trucks, electric forklift trucks, warehouse handling equipment, platform trucks and tractors, and used trucks; Ad hoc services and spare parts; RFID, racking, automation, transport control, and stock management systems, as well as IT and logistics, and fleet data management solutions; and financing and leasing services, as well as truck rental services.

